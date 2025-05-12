"I'd never go back after Drew roasted me," "You burn too many bridges" - Fans react after top AEW star claims he will never go back to WWE

An AEW star who arrived in the promotion last year recently suggested that he has no desire to return to WWE anytime soon. The talent in question is none other than Ricochet, whose remarks have elicited various kinds of reactions on social media.

Ad

The Highlight of the Night jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling on the heels of his WWE exit, debuting in the Tony Khan-led company at All In 2024. Ricochet has displayed remarkable growth in terms of his character work since then, while continuing to amaze fans by showing off his in-ring prowess against AEW's top names, like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and more.

Ricochet recently shared an X/Twitter post about his time at a signing in California. During an exchange with a user, he alluded to individuals at the event asking him when he would be returning to WWE. The Future of Flight's response indicated that he has no interest in going back to the sports entertainment juggernaut for the time being.

Ad

Trending

Check out Ricochet's tweet HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet's post elicited several comments from fans, some of whom were supportive of his current professional trajectory, while others argued that he could find himself without a way back to WWE even if he wanted one. A user went so far as to share a clip from a promo exchange where Drew McIntyre had gotten the better of The Excellence of Elevation to take a shot at the latter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm just happy to see you thriving in whatever environment makes you happiest. The sooner people can understand that, the better," wrote a fan.

"I hope you never go back to WWE either," tweeted another fan.

"I’m sure they all called u bald," joked a user.

"Let’s hope it’s never!!!!" posted another user.

Ad

Ricochet competed in the Stamford-based promotion from 2018 until 2024.

Ricochet on why he left WWE to join AEW

Since his debut last year, Ricochet has been consistently featured on AEW television. He has been booked in title matches against top names and up-and-comers alike, and had an impressive showing at last year's Continental Classic, making it to the semi-final stage.

The One and Only turned heel at the start of this year, and has emerged in recent weeks as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most talked-about stars.

Ad

When a user on X/Twitter shared their speculations recently on why Ricochet had crossed over from WWE to AEW, the decorated high-flyer replied with his own emphatic clarification.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet is scheduled for action against Zach Gowen next week at Dynamite: Beach Break, in light of his shocking assault on the former WWE Superstar on Collision last Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More