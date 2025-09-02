"I don't give a f**k" - Several people in AEW don't respect Tony Khan due to lack of leadership qualities, claims WWE veteran

A wrestling veteran believes that a number of talent in AEW do not respect Tony Khan because the latter lacks the traits of a competent leader. The individual in question, Konnan, is a part of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's creative team.

Just last month, All Elite Wrestling returned to London, England, to host the 2025 iteration of its inter-promotional pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. Now, Tony Khan and company are laying the groundwork for their next major event, All Out, which is set to air from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada later this month.

Recently, the All Elite head honcho became the target of several shocking remarks shared by former AEW name Jake Hager, who vented his frustrations against his former boss during his interviews. Now, former wrestler Konnan has once again taken aim at TK over his supposed lack of leadership skills. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, he stated:

"What can he do to.. Bro, first of all, you have to have leadership qualities. You're either born with them, somebody teaches them to you, but he's not a natural leader, he's not a strong leader, he's very wishy-washy, he'll tell you one thing, and then another, and then another, and you're like, "Bro, you told me this, and you told me that, and now you're telling me this?""

Konnan further claimed that a number of AEW performers do not respect Khan, and that they simply go along with his ideas and storylines.

"And then, you know, a lot of people don't wanna make waves, they're getting paid, and they're like, 'Whatever he wants to f****** do,' and I don't want to say names, 'cause there's people, I tell them, I go, "Why'd you do that?" He goes, "Tony's idea." I go, "Why'd you go along with it?" He goes, "I don't give a f***, just pay me." And when you're working like that that's not a good place to be. He knows he has the power, and he's not a guy that, you know, a lot of the boys over there that talk to me respect."

Konnan is currently employed by AAA as a member of its creative team. Notably, the Mexico City-based promotion was acquired by WWE earlier this year.

Announcements for this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW will continue its ongoing residency in the legendary 2300 Arena with this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. So far, only two matches have been announced for the September 3 show - the first, an All-Star 8-person tag bout, pitting JetSpeed, Kenny Omega and World Champion Hangman Page against The Young Bucks and the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander. The second matchup is a TBS Championship bout, in which Mercedes Mone will defend her belt against Alex Windsor.

Matches announced for AEW Dynamite this week [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen what other kinds of segments and matches Tony Khan will announce for Dynamite this week.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast and add H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations from the article.

