"I love that guy" - Vince Russo praises former WWE personality who retired over a decade ago (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has admitted that he has nothing but love for a former WWE personality who has since become a beloved commentator.

The personality in question is current AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness, who is not only a former ROH World Champion but also worked with Russo during his time in TNA as Desmond Wolfe.

The two men don't seem to have a close relationship, but when Nigel was brought up on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," Vince Russo had nothing but nice things to say about the current AEW commentator.

“I love Nigel McGuinness. I love that dude, I loved it when I had him as Desmond Wolfe bro, he’s a great dude, I love that guy.” [11:58-12:24]

Expand Tweet

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Nigel McGuinness could have potentially wrestled a former WWE Champion at AEW All In

The current AEW commentator hasn't wrestled since the end of 2011 after being forced into retirement, but it seems that there were at least preliminary plans to have Nigel McGuinness wrestle a former WWE Champion at All In.

While Nigel was in-ring performer, his biggest rival was current AEW star Bryan Danielson, who WWE fans will know better as Daniel Bryan. The two men had arguably the greatest feud in Ring of Honor history during the 2000s, and when it was announced that AEW was coming to the United Kingdom, Nigel seemed to be getting himself in shape.

Expand Tweet

However, according to Fightful Select in August 2023, Bryan Danielson's injury at Forbidden Door caused any plans for Nigel's in-ring return to be scrapped, and he only worked on the All In card as a commentator.

Do you think Nigel McGuinness will ever come out of retirement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here