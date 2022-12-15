"I'm not a f***ing mark loser" - MJF runs down 5-time WWE World Champion ahead of potential dream AEW encounter

AEW World Champion MJF is never one to mince his words, with the "Salt of the Earth" running down one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars in a recent interview.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has vowed to hold the AEW World Championship until the end of his contract and is willing to prove that he's the best wrestler in the world while holding "Triple B."

One of those people is Bryan Danielson, who MJF has called out on a few occasions in recent weeks, especially since he took out William Regal on the November 30 edition of Dynamite.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion spoke about how he is annoyed at fans constantly asking him to wrestle more, with Maxwell saying that he cares about making more money than wrestling, unlike Bryan Danielson.

"Wrestling fans get upset with me for not wrestling more,” Friedman said. "I hear, ‘MJF, you should wrestle more.’ F--- you; you wrestle. It hurts. I’m not a f---ing mark loser like Bryan Danielson where I’m feigning [sic] to get in the ring every week because I’m a wrestling hipster nerd. You know what I care about? Making the most amount of money I can in the shortest amount of time possible, and maintaining my mental and physical health." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Friedman continued by saying that he's not going to kill himself wrestling in the ring for a group of fans who are fickle:

"I’m not going to go out and kill my body for people who are fickle. One second, you’re beloved. Then you’re hated. That shows you how fickle, disgusting and putrid mark wrestling fans are. One second, you think MJF is the best thing since sliced bread. The next, you want someone to get the belt off me as soon as possible. And they don’t even realize it. It sickens me." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Despite the Salt of the Earth not wanting to defend his crown unless it's at a pay-per-view event, MJF will make his first defence of the AEW World Championship this week on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

His opponent will be Absolute Ricky Starks, who not only won the World Title Eliminator tournament to earn a title shot, but also won the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale, meaning that Friedman's prized ring will also be on the line.

Laura 🌸 @editedbylaura The entire MJF vs Ricky Starks segment is BRILLIANT.



youtube.com/watch?v=b3HoVe… Make sure to check out this week's #AEW Road ToThe entire MJF vs Ricky Starks segment is BRILLIANT. @starkmanjones was in his bag, yet again. Make sure to check out this week's #AEW Road To 🔥 The entire MJF vs Ricky Starks segment is BRILLIANT. @starkmanjones was in his bag, yet again.youtube.com/watch?v=b3HoVe… https://t.co/pnMRPYLuWb

Friedman and Starks have only met each other once before in one-on-one action, with the Salt of the Earth defeating Ricky at an Inspire Pro Wrestling event in May 2018.

Who will walk out of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming as the champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes