"I'm not gonna hang out with you" - WWE Hall of Famer gets honest about CM Punk's AEW return (Exclusive)  

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn recently opened up about CM Punk's AEW return and revealed whether he's toxic for the locker room.

The Straight Edge Superstar will be the poster boy of Collision, which will premiere on June 17 from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Earlier this week, Tony Khan made the blockbuster announcement regarding the main event for the debut episode of Collision.

The headliner will coincide with CM Punk's return to the ring for the first time in nine months. He will reunite with FTR to square off against Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson of the Bullet Club Gold.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW coach Billy Gunn dismissed heavy criticism about CM Punk being toxic in the company:

"I don't feel he's [CM Punk] as toxic as everybody thinks he is. But then again, I'm an old person and I don't really care about all that other stuff. All I care about is what can he do for the company. What can he do for the talent in the company? And he's still very good at that. Right? And, you know, we all have our days of where we go a little off track. I can't speak for anything what happened to that because I just, you know, everything I heard is also hearsay, and I don't speak on hearsay because I'm just not a gossiper, right," Gunn said.

The veteran added that wrestlers should always keep their differences aside and put business first:

"I've been in the business a long time. There's been some people that I despise, right, but I still work with them. And that's just being honest. I still will do my job because my job isn't to like you or dislike you. My job is to go out there and have the best match and do the best for the company that you can, and that's what you do. And then I'm not gonna hang out with you, right.We're not going to go eat we're not going to go to the gym or nothing. But when it comes to business, when it comes to stepping in the ring, it should always be business," he added. [1:25 - 2:52]

You can check out the full interview below:

AEW possibly planning a dream opponent for CM Punk at Forbidden Door II

With the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II right around the corner, fans have been wondering what the company has in store for The Second City Saint.

Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that NJPW star KENTA had been discussed as a possible opponent for CM Punk in Canada this year. The Bullet Club member has been calling out the Chicago native for years, especially since the latter stole his GTS and made it famous during his time in WWE.

Given their long-standing social media feud, it makes sense for the two men to face each other in the battle of GTS vs. GTS.

Indian fans can catch AEW Dynamite # 2324 LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Thursday, 15th June, 2023, from 5:30 AM onwards.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Youtube video)

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes