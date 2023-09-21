"I’m jealous of her" - Fans erupt after Toni Storm kisses Saraya (fka Paige) during their match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Wrestling fans were left buzzing as Toni Storm made a bold move by kissing the AEW Women's Champion Saraya during Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The jaw-dropping kiss took place on Dynamite: Grand Slam during the title match between Toni Storm and Saraya. In the climax of the match, Storm, seemingly unfazed after having her face driven into the turnbuckle, surprised everyone by locking lips with the reigning AEW Women's Champion.

While Saraya appeared taken aback at first, she quickly regained her control and executed her finisher to secure the victory over her former Outcast member. The kiss between Toni Storm and Saraya was an unexpected move.

Wrestling fans on Twitter erupted with reactions, with some fans calling it the "loudest pop of the night." Others were quick to enjoy the new character from Storm, seeing it as a daring and unexpected twist. Some also suggested that this could have been the perfect setup for a title change.

Check out the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see what Storm does next as she continues to develop her character and vie for the women's title.

AEW star says Toni Storm wants him to give her attention

A playful off-screen feud has been going on between AEW stars Ricky Starks and Toni Storm. It all began when Storm openly expressed her desire to mess up Starks.

During a press scrum at Starrcast VI, Starks addressed Storm's comments with a touch of humor. He said that Storm's comments were driven by a longing for his attention and his striking good looks.

“I feel like when I hear these comments there’s always a sense of, like, you know, longing for me. And I think Toni just wants --- she just wants attention. She wants me to give her attention, and I’m okay with that. I understand I’m a strikingly handsome person, and I get that. I get why someone would be up in arms about things like that.” [00:00 - 00:24]

Starks added that he wanted to give Storm a spear.

“I don’t think I would give her a Rochambeau because that would mess up her face. I would give her a Spear. That way, you can recover from that. It’s like a three to four-week type of recovery. Just in your rib cage, abdomen. So, yeah, you know, I’m always looking out.” [00:24 - 00:42]

However, it is important to note that this is a it light-hearted back-and-forth between these two stars.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm's new personality? Sound off in the comments section below.

