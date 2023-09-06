"She wants me to give her attention" - Ricky Starks reacts to Toni Storm saying she would mess him up

AEW stars Ricky Starks and Toni Storm have been involved in something of an off-screen feud in recent weeks. This started when the former Women's World Champion openly expressed her desire to "mess up" her male colleague, and the Absolute star recently replied.

In a press scrum at the recent Starrcast VI event, Starks addressed Toni Storm's comments. The former FTW Champion hilariously dismissed Storm as a threat, noting that his striking good looks have drawn her attention:

“I feel like when I hear these comments there’s always a sense of, like, you know, longing for me. And I think Toni just wants --- she just wants attention. She wants me to give her attention, and I’m okay with that. I understand I’m a strikingly handsome person, and I get that. I get why someone would be up in arms about things like that.” [00:00 - 00:24]

Starks even went so far as to explain how he would defeat Storm in a hypothetical match while keeping her best interests in mind:

“I don’t think I would give her a Rochambeau because that would mess up her face. I would give her a Spear. That way, you can recover from that. It’s like a three to four-week type of recovery. Just in your rib cage, abdomen. So, yeah, you know, I’m always looking out.” [00:24 - 00:42]

With the war of words now reaching a new level, it seems as though the light-hearted back-and-forth between these two is far from over.

Toni Storm ruins her teammate's chance at championship gold

Following on from the teased dissension between The Outcasts at AEW All In, Toni Storm took matters one step further after she cost Ruby Soho during her TBS title match against Kris Statlander at All Out.

For most of the match, The Outcasts' usual tactics of using their numbers advantage to get the better of their opponents was going to plan. That is until Toni Storm unexpectedly prevented Soho from using a spray paint can to cheat and gain the victory.

This distraction resulted in Statlander hitting her finishing move before pinning Soho, but the real takeaway from this match lies in the possible storytelling avenues on the horizon for the heelish trio.

