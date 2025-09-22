"I'm not retired yet," announces 3-time WWE champion after All Out 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 22, 2025 00:55 GMT
A current AEW name is a former WWE US Champion
A current AEW name is a former WWE US Champion [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

A former WWE champion was in action last weekend at AEW All Out 2025. The star in question, MVP, has now reiterated that he is not yet finished in the squared circle, days after his setback at the pay-per-view.

Montel Vontavious Porter, alongside his "business partners" Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, took on Ricochet and The Gates of Agony last Saturday at All Out : Toronto. Despite usually being the ones to dominate and defeat their opponents, The Hurt Syndicate suffered a stunning loss at the event after The Future of Flight delivered a Spirit Gun on The Ballin' Superstar and pinned him for the victory.

The aforementioned trios bout was MVP's first match in AEW since he and his teammates battled Mark Briscoe and Private Party at Dynamite : Maximum Carnage in January this year. Days after The Syndicate's defeat at the hands of The Demand, The Franchise Playa has taken to Instagram to note that his performance at All Out was meant to remind his followers and enemies that he had not yet hung up his boots. He also emphasized that his faction had "unfinished business", most likely referencing their ongoing feud with Ricochet and GOA.

"I had to remind some people that I'm not retired yet. 3 the hard way!!! The Hurt Syndicate has some unfinished business!!!" - wrote the former WWE superstar.

Check out MVP's Instagram post below:

The rivalry between The Demand and the erstwhile Hurt Business began last month, after Ricochet and The Gates cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley their AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Syndicate responded soon afterwards by costing the newly-formed heel unit their World Trios Championship match against The Opps.

Former WWE name MVP's retirement plans in AEW

Even at the age of 51, MVP has been on top of his game in his appearances on AEW programming. The mouthpiece of The Hurt Syndicate continues to impress viewers weekly on the microphone, and is still quite spry in the ring as well. During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Porter discussed his ideas for his retirement. The former WWE US Champion voiced the desire to feud with and put over a deserving, up-and-coming talent and to award the latter the distinction of ending his active career.

“I’ve talked to Tony Khan about this, and he’s a great guy to work for, and I enjoy the relationship that I’ve developed with him. I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP,’" he said.

MVP crossed over from WWE to AEW last year after his contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut expired around August.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
