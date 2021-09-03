"I didn't mean any disrespect" - AEW's QT Marshall comments on his hilarious Vince McMahon impersonation [Exclusive]

AEW star QT Marshall recently opened up about his impersonation of Vince McMahon, which he performed on an episode of Sammy Guevara's vlog. Though Marshall's act took the internet by storm, he himself least expected it to go viral.

Ahead of AEW All Out 2021, QT Marshall sat down for an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. During the interview, Marshall was asked about how he came up with the idea for the hilarious impersonation.

Marshall stated that it stemmed from reports suggesting that WWE was reverting to its "old system" of hiring larger-than-life athletes. The Factory leader revealed that he thought it could be translated well into a skit.

The AEW star asked Duke Davis to enact the role of the 6-foot 5-inch delivery guy, who Marshall's Vince McMahon hires without giving a second thought. However, Marshall also clarified that he didn't mean to disrespect anyone with his impersonation and that it was simply a rib.

"All those cuts they did recently, are terrible. Honestly, hopefully, there's some good stuff for us. But with all those cuts that they did, and they are like "Oh we are going to back to the old system." I read the same reports as others. I just thought it was a good bit. So we'd like to rib on the square on Sammy's vlog. And I didn't mean any disrespect by it, but at the same time, we thought it was hilarious. And Duke, the delivery guy, he's a great talent from Pittsburgh, and he was all for it. So, it made for a good bit. I didn't realize it was going to get as much traction as it did. What are the odds that hired rhymes with fire? So it was an easy one, "you're hired" (impersonates Vince McMahon). It was great, and I loved it. And you gotta have that breathing, it really sets it apart, you know," said QT Marshall

QT Marshall will be in action at AEW All Out 2021

QT Marshall will be in action at AEW: All Out 2021 this Sunday night against Paul Wight. The match will mark Wight's in-ring debut in AEW.

During the chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Marshall also spoke about his admiration for the former Big Show when he was growing up. However, The Factory leader added that he lost respect for Wight when the former WWE star stuck a note in his business in AEW.

