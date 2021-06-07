"I owe him everything" - AEW star sends a heartfelt message about Bret Hart 

AEW star Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about Bret Hart, writing that the five-time WWE Champion was incomparable.

A&E released a documentary about Hart, which chronicled the legendary star's storied wrestling career. It also sheds light on the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident, focussing on how Hart dealt with it in the aftermath.

Over the course of his legendary wrestling career, Bret Hart has developed a loyal and diehard fanbase, with FTR's Dax Harwood being one of them.

The AEW star tweeted that he can confidently say there will never be another Bret Hart and that The Hitman was incomparable. Harwood also stated that he owes his entire wrestling career to Hart.

"In wrestling, we always tend to say “there will never be another…”. I can say with all my confidence there will never be another wrestler like Bret Hart. No one compares. I owe him everything I have," tweeted Dax Harwood.

In wrestling, we always tend to say “there will never be another…”. I can say with all my confidence there will never be another wrestler like Bret Hart. No one compares. I owe him everything I have. https://t.co/hYyuPGqA78 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 6, 2021

The former AEW Tag Team Champion has also made it known in the past just how much Bret Hart has influenced him and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler.

FTR could go after tag team gold in AEW

If Chris Jericho and the crew's promo for this week's AEW Dynamite is any indication, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle's feud is far from over.

However, FTR has already set its sights on regaining the AEW Tag Team Championships. Harwood and Wheeler dropped the title to The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2020 and have stayed away from the title picture ever since.

Plus, with Inner Circle's Ortiz and Santana also lurking around, it seems like we could be heading towards a three-way feud for the titles.

What do you think about Bret Hart's influence on the modern-day wrestling business? Do you want FTR to dethrone The Young Bucks as AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John