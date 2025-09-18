"I could see that being a Rock-Austin type thing"- WWE legend makes an interesting comparison regarding top match ahead of All Out

A WWE legend was recently asked about his opinion on a major match at AEW All Out, and he ended up comparing it to the iconic Stone Cold-Rock rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion.

The legend in question is Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE. Ahead of All Out, the Rated-R Superstar, who will be in action at the pay-per-view, has been busy doing media runs in Canada. One of the interviews he did was with the Toronto Sun, and one of the questions the former TNT Champion was asked was if there was one match on the All Out card he was looking forward to.

Responding to this, Cope pointed to the AEW World Title match between champion Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher, saying that he's a fan of both guys. He then went on to say that a rivalry between the two stars could develop in a way similar to that of Stone Cold and The Rock in WWE.

“I love both guys. I love both their work, especially with what they’re doing right now...I feel like that one is the first of many between those guys. I could see that being a Rock–Austin type thing, where those guys continue to keep running up against each other," said Copeland [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]

Check out Copeland's comments in the video below:

WWE legend Adam Copeland makes a big revelation about his retirement

On a separate note, in the same interview with the Toronto Sun, Adam Copeland was asked whether he would do a retirement tour and how he would approach it. The Rated-R Superstar responded by saying that while he doesn't necessarily know how it will pan out, he would like his last match to happen in Toronto.

“I honestly don’t know (how I want my retirement road to pan out). I have the luxury, I guess, of having one retirement under my belt, and that was a very emotional one… it was an amazing send-off, right? So, this one, I’m not that concerned with how it goes. Would I like for it to be in Toronto? Yeah.

At All Out 2025, Adam Copeland will team with Christian Cage to take on FTR in a highly anticipated tag match. It remains to be seen which team will walk out the winners.

