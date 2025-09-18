11-time WWE Champion makes a huge revelation about his retirement ahead of AEW All Out: "I honestly don't know"

A former 11-time WWE Champion took the wrestling world by surprise after sharing his thoughts about his retirement. The reveal comes just days before AEW All Out 2025, where the star is set to compete in a blockbuster match.
We are just two days away from All Out 2025, which comes to us from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The card looks stacked with blockbuster matches, with one among them being a tag team match between the reuniting Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, taking on FTR. Ahead of this pay-per-view, Cope has been doing media rounds, and in one of those interviews, the former 7-time World Heavyweight Champion and 4-time WWE Champion discussed his retirement.
Speaking to the Toronto Sun, the Rated-R Superstar, when asked about how he'd like to approach his retirement tour, stated that he wants his final match to take place in Toronto.
“I honestly don’t know (how I want my retirement road to pan out). I have the luxury, I guess, of having one retirement under my belt, and that was a very emotional one… it was an amazing send-off, right? So, this one, I’m not that concerned with how it goes. Would I like for it to be in Toronto? Yeah. I think that would be fitting to try and do it as close as I could to the place that I started it which is Monarch Park,” said Cope [H/T Fightful ]
Cope breaks silence on WWE star John Cena giving him a tribute
A few weeks ago, on WWE SmackDown, John Cena fought Sami Zayn for the latter's US title in what was Zayn's first-ever US Open challenge title defense. In that match, Cena paid homage to many of his former rivals by using their finishing moves. One of those included Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) spear. Earlier today, Cope shared his thoughts on Cena's tribute.
Speaking in an interview with The Score, the Rated R-Superstar stated that he enjoyed watching the Last Real Champion execute his iconic signature move.
“I saw a clip where he did the whole set up and everything. It’s super fun." [H/T WrestlePurists on X]
With Cena officially retiring in December this year, it will be interesting to see if he will share ring space with Cope one last time before he departs.
