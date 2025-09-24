"I was sick as a dog" - Bryan Danielson makes a serious AEW revelation

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently made an intriguing yet profound revelation while discussing an old match of his.
Bryan Danielson retired from in-ring competition at AEW WrestleDream 2024 and has now transitioned to a full-time commentary role on Dynamite. The American Dragon is one of the most accomplished stars in the business and has delivered many stellar matches throughout his career. In a recent interview, the former AEW World Champion shared insights into part of his mentality that contributed to his success. However, he also made a serious revelation while recalling a match he had on Dynamite.
Speaking on UNSCRIPTED with Josh Mansour, Bryan said he was once very unwell, but agreed to a match for the betterment of the show.
"I love to wrestle. Some people don’t want to wrestle every week on TV. No, I want to wrestle every week. One time, I was sick, super sick. Tony (Khan) knows me so well, he came up to me, I’m lying on the floor in the trainer’s room and Tony goes, ‘Bryan, do you want to wrestle today?’ I go, ‘Not really.’ He was so blown away by that. He had never asked me about wrestling a match and I said, ‘Not really.’ He goes, ‘Oh. I just had an idea and you don’t have to do it if you don’t want to.’ ‘What’s the match?’ ‘It would really help the show.’ It wasn’t even a guilt trip. ‘I can do it. If it’s better for the show, I’ll do it,’" said Danielson
He then went into details about the match, revealing that it was against Matt Menard. Back in 2022, when the match occurred, 'Daddy Magic' was a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Danielson was feuding with the group.
I wrestled Matt Menard, who hadn’t done a singles match in three years. I’m sick as a dog, he hadn’t wrestled a match in however long, and we had nine minutes to go do our thing. When we came back, I had so much fun. I was sick as a dog, we went out there and did this thing, and it was so much fun,” [H/T: Fightful]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Matt Menard reportedly signed a five-year deal with AEW recently
In a recent report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard had signed a five-year deal with AEW. Although Menard isn't a prominent face on TV, the 41-year-old adds value, having played multiple roles in the promotion.
It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling utilizes 'Daddy Magic' in the future.
