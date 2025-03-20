"I smell a heel turn," "I get your frustration" - Fans erupt after ex-WWE star walks out on AEW Dynamite in a shocking moment

On Dynamite this week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Cope locked horns in a gruesome street fight for the title. This match was one of the most brutal bouts in professional wrestling history. It ended with Moxley beating the Rated R Superstar and retaining the title.

After, Cope's defeat, FTR's Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood and former TBS Champion Willow showed up to console the WWE Hall of Famer. Surprisingly, Harwood refused to hold the former Edge's hand and help him get up. The former World Tag Team Champion soon left the ring and made his way backstage. Everyone in the arena was baffled by the former WWE star's demeanor.

It appears as if Harwood's heel turn and FTR's split are imminent. However, what the future holds for this accomplished duo remains to be seen. Here is how fans online reacted to the former WWE star's behavior on Dynamite.

Fans react to Dax Harwood's walkout on Dynamite. (Image via AEW X)

Dax Harwood on the recent criticism faced by AEW

After CM Punk departed from All Elite Wrestling, the company faced much criticism. 2024 was an underwhelming year for them due to dwindling TV ratings, injured roster members, and many other reasons. Nevertheless, in a recent conversation with WrestleZone, FTR's Dax Harwood defended his employers:

"Over the last year and a half or two years it feels like it's been easier to put AEW under fire and that's okay because all wrestling companies have done that, you look back at WCW from 89 to 95 or 96, a lot of questionable things and a lot of things the fans complained about. "It is hard sometimes to read because I think if you watch our show, there's not one person, there's not one talent, there's not one person backstage that's taking a night off.." said Harwood. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

FTR was signed to the WWE from 2014 to 2020. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, they were known as The Revival.

