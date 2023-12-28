"I think me and him can make some magic" - Former WWE star pitches for major match against Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo is a dynamic Mexican wrestler known for his hard-hitting lucha libre style. After making a name for himself in Mexico's CMLL promotion, he had a decent run in the WWE from 2015 to 2021, capturing multiple titles during his six-year run.

The former United States Champion made his AEW debut in June 2021 and is currently a top star in the company. Recently, former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland expressed strong interest in facing Andrade El Idolo one-on-one. Strickland believes the two could have great chemistry and put on an unforgettable match.

Strickland and Andrade had crossed paths before in a Casino Battle Royal on an episode of Dynamite in June 2022. The former NXT Champion eliminated Swerve in the battle royal, which gave the 33-year-old star a taste of El Idolo's unique style, sparking a friendly rivalry.

Speaking on the ROAR Around the Ring podcast, Strickland stated that he wants to face Andrade on a pay-per-view. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion praised El Idolo as one of the most unique talents in wrestling, and a match with him would create some magic.

"For me, me and Andrade have never had a singles match. We’ve interacted in battle royales before. He actually eliminated me in a battle royale, so that’s someone of course I would love to go on-on-one with, just on a pay-per-view, no commercial breaks, just balls to the wall, one-on-one. He’s one of the hardest hitters the industry has to offer, so I really want to take my talents against that. I already went up against RUSH, who’s one of the hardest hitters in AEW, and Andrade’s one of the most unique talents that wrestling has to offer, so I think me and him can make some magic," Strickland said. [H/T: Fightful]

Crafting a Modern Classic battle between Andrade El Idolo and Strickland

Unrestrained by match time limits or commercial breaks, the two could wage an epic back-and-forth contest, pitting Andrade's brawling and mat wrestling against Swerve's quickness and aerial attacks. Both feed off big match atmospheres and would shine under the bright lights.

Fans eagerly await this dream match. But with Andrade recently eliminated from the Continental Classic tournament, the face-off remains on the backburner. In the meantime, all eyes turn to the impending Blue League finals on AEW Dynamite, featuring Eddie Kingston against Bryan Danielson.

Swerve's enthusiasm regarding the Continental Classic tournament encapsulates his passion for wrestling as a whole. He views events like this as vital for refreshing the sport and pushing creativity to new levels.

If his own career trajectory is any indication, Swerve will continue to rise the ranks until dream matches like the one with Andrade El Idolo become a reality. Their clash has all the makings of a modern classic that today's fans crave.

