"I think that was cooler than Wembley" - AEW personality claims All Out surpassed All In

AEW recently completed the difficult task of hosting back-to-back pay-per-views on consecutive weekends. While both All In and All Out managed to deliver exciting moments, which show was the better of the two?

According to AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, the Chicago event managed to outdo the promotion's biggest-ever show at Wembley Stadium. She said the following on the AEW Unrestricted podcast:

"I think all of us were just so proud of how All Out went. We had a little bit to prove just because there were so many people involved with All Out that weren't at Wembley. I know they wanted to make this a great show. For me personally, being able to do Bryan's match (...) What he and Ricky were able to accomplish in that match, I literally walked out and said, 'I think that was cooler than Wembley.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Edwards continued, noting that while All In holds an added sense of significance for the company and the entire wrestling industry, All Out is one of the best pay-per-views in the promotion's history:

"Which is hard to kind of comprehend when you look at the sheer numbers and what it means to wrestling, but there was so much that I think All Out was trying to do, keeping in mind everything that All In was. I honestly believe we achieved that. It was easily one of the best shows we've done this year and one of the best shows we've done in AEW history."

Bryan Danielson was victorious in his return match at AEW All Out

One of the major selling points for All Out was the return of Bryan Danielson. On the day before the pay-per-view, The American Dragon made a surprise return to the promotion on an episode of Collision. He had been out injured for over two months before this.

He would go on to have a war with Ricky Starks in a strap match. The contest was brutal from start to finish, but Danielson managed to walk away with the win after he choked out his opponent with the strap to which both men were attached.

Above all else, fans are simply happy to have the former WWE Champion back on their screens, especially if he continues to offer high-quality matches like his All Out encounter with Starks.

