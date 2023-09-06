Ricky Starks shows off gruesome results of strap match at AEW All Out

At AEW All Out on September 3, Ricky Starks engaged in a brutal and bloody strap match against Bryan Danielson. The Absolute One has now shown off the state of his back after the harrowing spectacle.

Heading into All Out, Ricky Starks was frustrated with his position on the card. Having missed All In, and with reported plans for him to face CM Punk in Chicago scuppered, Starks challenged WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat to a strap match.

Steamboat accepted the challenge but revealed that Starks would face The American Dragon instead.

Starks and Danielson beat each other bloody in front of a raucous crowd at All Out in Chicago. The two traded brutal shots, with each doing everything in their power to put the other down for the count. In the end, Bryan Danielson claimed victory by choking The Absolute One with the strap until he passed out.

Ricky Starks took to Twitter today and shared a photo of his back in the aftermath of the violent match. In the photo, massive welts can be seen from Danielson's lashes with the leather strap during the bout.

You can check out the gruesome welts in Starks' post here.

Ricky Starks reacts to Toni Storm saying she would "mess him up"

Ricky Starks and Toni Storm have had a hilarious back-and-forth going on in their respective interviews, with Storm initially stating that she wasn't a fan of the Absolute star and that she would "mess him up" if given the chance.

Speaking at the recent Starrcast VI event ahead of AEW All Out, Starks responded playfully, claiming that the former AEW Women's World Champion simply wanted his attention:

"I feel like when I hear these comments there’s always a sense of, like, you know, longing for me. And I think Toni just wants --- she just wants attention. She wants me to give her attention, and I’m okay with that. I understand I’m a strikingly handsome person, and I get that. I get why someone would be up in arms about things like that."

Starks further revealed that if the two had a match, he would make sure to hit Storm with a Spear, as he fears that his Rochambeau finisher would mess up her face:

"I don’t think I would give her a Rochambeau because that would mess up her face. I would give her a Spear. That way, you can recover from that. It’s like a three to four-week type of recovery. Just in your rib cage, abdomen. So, yeah, you know, I’m always looking out."

What did you think of the strap match between Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

