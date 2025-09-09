"I wasn't told to do anything" - 4-time AEW champion makes shocking revelation about WWE run 

A reigning AEW champion has made some interesting comments about her brief WWE run. The star in question, Toni Storm, believes she was not given adequate direction during her time in the sports entertainment juggernaut.The Timeless One mounted yet another successful defense of her prized AEW Women's World Championship last month at Forbidden Door, retaining her title against the formidable Athena. She has openly invited the company's women's division to step up to her for a shot at her belt, which she seems interested in putting on the line against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and her former rival Jamie Hayter at All Out: Toronto later this month.Storm recently made an appearance on the Marking Out podcast, co-hosted by Dwayne Swayze and The Hurt Syndicate's MVP, where she discussed her four-year stint in WWE. Interestingly, during the interview, Toni claimed that people in the Stamford-based company didn't give her relevant instructions often enough, which made her feel &quot;lost.&quot;&quot;Here's the thing, this is where I get stuck on it. In the WWE, I don't think I was told what to do enough.. I wasn't told to do anything, actually. I wasn't told, like.. Obviously, you're told what to do in certain circumstance[s].. But overall, I don't feel like I was told what to do enough, I was very lost.&quot;Storm continued:&quot;I mean, there's direction in things like, this is how you do it, this is what you do on television, this is cameras, but in regards to a character... I was never like.. I mean they write promos, but, I just kind of did it.&quot;Storm left WWE towards the end of 2021 after requesting her release, which the company granted to her. In March 2022, she made her All Elite Wrestling debut.Thekla's message to AEW Women's World Champion Toni StormThis past weekend on Collision, Megan Bayne and The Triangle of Madness battled Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and Toni Storm in an All Star 8-Woman Tag Match, which ended with Statlander securing the win for her team. The heel alliance jumped the babyfaces after the match, but Jamie Hayter arrived to make the save. The &quot;Illustrious&quot; AEW Women's World Champion then issued a challenge to Hayter, Statlander, and Thekla to face her for the title in a four-way match at All Out 2025.Taking to X some time earlier, The Toxic Spider sent Toni a warning, writing:&quot;You wanna go nuts?? i’ll show you absolute MADNESS. #AEWAllOut.&quot;Thekla テクラ @toxic_theklaLINKyou wanna go nuts?? i’ll show you absolute MADNESS. #AEWAllOutIt remains to be seen whether Thekla will win the top prize of the All Elite Wrestling women's division as her first singles title in the company.