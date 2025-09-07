1 face and 2 heel turns that can take place at AEW All Out 2025

AEW returned to London, England, this past month for the 2025 edition of its annual inter-promotional event, Forbidden Door. Now, the company is only a couple of weeks away from its next major international pay-per-view event, All Out: Toronto, set to air from Ontario, Canada.

Over the past few weeks, Tony Khan and his creative team have been laying the groundwork for the September 20 show, which is set to take place on the same day as WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. Fans can expect the All Elite Wrestling head honcho to continue stacking the card with more star-studded matches.

AEW will undoubtedly attempt to create several unforgettable and narratively compelling moments and angles at All Out 2025. In this list, let us consider one face turn and two heel turns that the company may book in the Scotiabank Arena later this month.

#1. Heel turn - former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander has been on the radar of The Death Riders and Jon Moxley for some time now. Despite repeatedly turning down the advances of her once-Best Friends stable-mate Wheeler Yuta, the former TBS Champion has been showered with praise, encouragement, and support from The One True King over the past few weeks. Mox even confronted his recent allies, The Young Bucks, to secure Stat's hard-fought $100K prize money, which the former EVPs had recently misappropriated.

This week on AEW Collision, Statlander teamed with Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and Toni Storm to defeat Megan Bayne and The Triangle of Madness in an eight-person tag bout. Following a post-match brawl that also witnessed the arrival of Jamie Hayter, The Timeless One laid out a shocking challenge for All Out: Toronto, stating that she will put her strap on the line at the PPV against Hayter, Thekla, and Stat. This will be Born Again Kristen's first Women's World Title match since her showdown against Britt Baker at All Out 2021.

Notably, Statlander picked up the win on Collision this weekend by utilizing Wheeler Yuta's seatbelt pin on Julia Hart. The spot raises the possibility of The Death Riders helping Kris win the four-way Women's Championship match at All Out, similarly to how they helped her pin Willow Nightingale this past June. Such an angle would certainly turn Statlander heel, especially if she formally joins the violent stable at the pay-per-view.

#2. Heel turn - former AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia was one of the faces who had stood up to The Death Riders after the faction had ended Bryan Danielson's full-time career at WrestleDream 2024. Unfortunately, The Red Death was never included in a long-term program with Jon Moxley and his crew, as he found himself on a different journey after winning the TNT Championship from Jack Perry at Full Gear last year.

Garcia lost the TNT Title to Adam Cole earlier this year at Dynasty and has not been able to truly bounce back since. He failed to recapture the vacated belt at All In: Texas, and later was unsuccessful at earning a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for Forbidden Door 2025. He finally reignited his rivalry with Moxley last month on AEW Dynamite.

Even though he lost to The Purveyor of Violence on August 27, Garcia seemed to have impressed Mox with his performance, which led to the former World Champion uncharacteristically offering Danny some advice during his bout against Blake Christian a few days later. Garcia then challenged Moxley to a rematch for this week's AEW Collision, but once again fell short.

Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Garcia voiced his frustrations with his recent career trajectory after his loss to the original Death Rider, and it seems likely that the up-and-comer will be looking to make some drastic changes to revitalize himself. To that end, Garcia could finally join The Death Riders at All Out 2025 by helping Moxley survive Darby Allin and the Coffin Match they are scheduled to have at the pay-per-view.

#3. Face turn - former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita kicked his career into high gear since he joined the Don Callis Family at Double or Nothing 2023. The Alpha has grown by leaps and bounds since then, winning his first singles title in AEW by dethroning Will Ospreay at WrestleDream 2024 to become the International Champion. He retained the belt against top names like Ricochet and Powerhouse Hobbs before eventually dropping it to Kenny Omega at Revolution 2025.

After that, Takeshita participated in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but was knocked out in the semifinal stage by Will Ospreay. En route to All In: Texas, the Japanese phenomenon unsuccessfully challenged Bandido for the ROH World Title, and then failed to win the Casino Gauntlet Match at the Tony Khan-led company's July 12 stadium show. However, he did accomplish the impressive feat of winning NJPW's prestigious annual tournament, the G1 Climax.

Although Takeshita is regularly praised by Don Callis as one of his stable's most important assets, the faction has recently witnessed the addition of several shocking names - most notably, Kazuchika Okada and Wardlow. Tensions have already been teased between The Rainmaker and The Future, with viewers keenly looking forward to a feud between the two over Okada's Unified Championship. The rivalry could officially be kick-started at All Out: Toronto later this month.

Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada [Image Credits: AEW's Facebook page]

One way AEW can book this story is by having the Don Callis Family turn on Takeshita at the upcoming pay-per-view because of his issues with Okada. Alternatively, the 30-year-old could confront the 2024 C2 winner after his title defense at All Out (provided he has one) and challenge him for his title face-to-face.

