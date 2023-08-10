"I didn't want to hang out with anybody" - Chris Jericho feared he had a concussion after AEW match

One of the most brutal matches in the history of AEW featured Chris Jericho taking on a deathmatch legend in a No Rules match.

On the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, The Ocho revealed some shocking secrets about this Dynamite bout from over two years ago.

Nick Gage is one of the most famous performers in the hardcore wrestling scene. The controversial 42-year-old made his only AEW appearance on the July 28, 2021, episode of Dynamite as part of the "Labors of Jericho" storyline,

Le Champion recently recounted his experience of being struck on the head with a fluorescent light tube during this bout:

"I've never been hit before with a fluorescent light tube. When that got me, I don't know what it was. It just smashed over my head but something dislodged in my head. I was really not feeling good afterwards. I remember I didn't want to hang out with anybody. I didn't want to do anything," said Jericho.

He added:

"I just wanted to kind of just go in my room and chill, but I didn't want to go to sleep because I was scared I had a concussion. It's probably my favorite deathmatch that I've ever had. I'll probably never take a fluorescent light tube to the head again, and by the way, we made it safe. We took out the phosphorus and put baking powder in there.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It was MJF's idea to bring Nick Gage to AEW

Chris Jericho also revealed that it was MJF's idea to have Nick Gage wrestle in AEW.

At the time, Friedman and Jericho were feuding, and Gage received plenty of media attention in the wake of his Dark Side of the Ring episode.

"I remember we had just done a Dark Side of the Ring about him and I thought, wow, this guy's very interesting. He's got something. He is such a legit outlaw and Max suggested it. MJF suggested that we bring in Nick Gage to be this hardcore killer, so I decided to come out as The Painmaker, and man did we ever have a deathmatch for all deathmatches."

Despite having not appeared in Tony Khan's promotion since Gage recently teased a match with AEW star Jeff Hardy.

