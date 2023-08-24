"If he were to come to AEW, I will cr*p my pants" - Backstage personality comments on Edge's rumored last match in WWE

The rumor mill has been churning with speculation of Edge possibly jumping ship from WWE to AEW. One backstage personality in the Jacksonville-based promotion is hoping to see this happen.

Edge reportedly wrestled the last match on his WWE contract this past Friday when he defeated Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto. He has since been linked with a move to AEW, with many behind the scenes feeling as though this is an inevitability.

Renee Paquette recently appeared on the BLeav In Pro Wrestling podcast and could not hold back her excitement at the thought of The Rated-R Superstar joining Tony Khan's promotion:

“It gives me goosebumps. Like, the idea of that happening like, not only just as a Canadian and as a kid growing up watching Edge in WWE and watching his career, but to get to know him as a human. To get to know him and his wife, Beth Phoenix. They’re just such incredible, like top-notch, world-class human beings. So to be able to watch what he was able to do and wrap up his last match in Toronto — like what a storybook ending for him. If he were to come over to AEW, I will cr*p my pants. Like, I’ll die.” [18:17 -18:56]

Many fans share the same sentiment as Paquette, but whether this possible move comes to fruition remains to be seen.

Edge is still signed to WWE

Despite having wrestled the last match on his current deal, Edge will remain with World Wrestling Entertainment for at least the next month. The Hall of Famer's contract reportedly runs through September.

It should also be noted that even if he were to join AEW, he would no longer be "Edge," as that name is owned by WWE. Instead, Adam Copeland may have to revert to using his real name or come up with another pseudonym.

Nonetheless, AEW fans will be clamoring to see The Ultimate Opportunist grace the Jacksonville-based promotion in the near future.

