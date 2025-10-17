“If FTR and Adam Copeland can rebuild their relationship” - Tony Khan opens up about exciting AEW plans

Tony Khan has broken his silence on recent reports regarding some major plans that had supposedly been under consideration in AEW. The company's CEO claims that the future of the project, if it is revived, will depend on Adam Copeland and FTR &quot;rebuilding&quot; their relationship.For the past several weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been setting the stage for what promises to be yet another memorable edition of the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Recently, news broke regarding the promotion's shelved plans of establishing a training facility to help develop and polish its talent. The facility in question was meant to be based out of Asheville, North Carolina, with resident legends and All Elite stars FTR and Adam Copeland, alongside Beth Copeland, being in discussions to serve as coaching centrepieces reportedly some time earlier this year.These plans never came to fruition, however, supposedly due to financial considerations, although the promotion does have a dedicated building with a ring for its performers to train in, as per the report. AEW head honcho Tony Khan was inquired about the scoop on his company's scrapped project of setting up a substantial training facility for his talent recently, during the media call for WrestleDream 2025.The All Elite CEO responded by stating that while he continues to be invested in the idea, circumstances have changed supposedly owing to FTR's now hostile (in kayfabe) relationship with Adam Copeland. Khan noted that he is interested in developing the proposed training facility, provided The Top Guys and The Rated-R Superstar are able to mend fences and unite for the cause.“Yeah. Yeah, I am interested in it and it’s something I talked about. I was kind of surprised to see the report because I’m still interested in that and I would say, it’s one of those things where you read something and there’s a lot of truth to it, but then, when you’re around the situation sometimes and you see something reported, sometimes, you say, well, okay, that’s part of the story but not the whole story. Obviously, it’s a different relationship with FTR and Adam Copeland than it was earlier this year… If FTR and Adam Copeland can rebuild their relationship, that is something I’m very interested in is having that facility…&quot; [H/T - Fightful]It remains to be seen if AEW will be able to fund the establishment of its own performance centre sooner rather than later.Match card for AEW WrestleDream 2025AEW will be rolling into the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO this Saturday to host this year's edition of WrestleDream. Eight star-studded and action-packed matches have been announced for the pay-per-view's main card, which have been listed below:The Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand [Tornado Trios Match]Jamie Hayter vs TheklaBrody King and Bandido (c) vs Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [AEW World Tag Team Title Match]The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express [$500K Match]Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Mark Briscoe [TNT Title Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Samoa Joe [AEW Men's World Championship Match]Kris Statlander (c) vs Toni Storm [AEW Women's World Championship Match]Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [I Quit Match]Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Image Credits: Official website of All Elite Wrestling (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team has planned for viewers this weekend.