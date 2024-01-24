Industry veteran takes major shot at AEW over attendance slump

AEW has kicked off 2024 with some major changes, including Tony Khan's recent announcement that the controversial ranking system was making a return. Yet, despite hype from fans over what is certain to be a major year for the company, ticket sales for weekly events remain sluggish. This has not gone unnoticed by industry veteran Jim Cornette.

All Elite Wrestling comes to Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, this week for Dynamite, but the show is yet to surpass 2,000 tickets sold. This is part of a greater trend with Dynamite and Rampage attendance following the departure of former Vice President of Live Events/Touring Rafael Morffi.

Jim Cornette has built a brand on his criticism of All Elite Wrestling and its particular blend of comedy and intricate, spot-heavy matches. The former WWE manager spoke up today on X when he saw the latest figures for Dynamite's attendance, suggesting that the company lend its empty seats to WWE:

"Can @AEW send over the 75% of their arenas they're not filling up to @WWE? Looks like their ex-EVP and Five Bill Phil will need them to handle their overflow," wrote Cornette.

The "ex-EVP" and "Five Bill Phil" Cornette mentioned are Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who got fans talking with a highly-charged promo battle on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

AEW could get a hybrid TV/streaming deal from WBD

On the heels of the explosive announcement that Netflix had acquired the rights for WWE RAW in a staggering 10-year, $5 billion deal, a new report has surfaced about AEW's own negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery.

All Elite Wrestling struck a deal with WBD in 2019 to air Dynamite on TNT and has since added Rampage and Collision to the contract. In 2024, the partnership between the cable network and Tony Khan's company is up for renewal, and speculation surrounding its potential inclusion on the MAX streaming platform is high, especially with WWE RAW moving off cable TV entirely.

According to Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian, the Jacksonville-based promotion could get a hybrid deal as part of its rights renewal with WBD that would see its programming simulcast on both TBS/TNT and MAX:

"Since we are on the topic of TV and Streaming rights. A source mentioned to me that is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show. Much like how the NBA simulcasts on TNT and Max," wrote Zarian.

With Warner Bros. Discovery looking to boost interest in its streaming service, it seems plausible that AEW content will be included in negotiations. However, fans may still have to wait several months to see a new deal signed.

