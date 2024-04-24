Injured star teases return on AEW Collision

Several AEW stars are on the shelf due to injury at the moment, but one could be set to return in the near future. This star, ROH's Anthony Henry, is also on the comeback trail after being released by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Anthony Henry suffered a broken jaw in his match against Bryan Keith at a DPW show on March 10. The 40-year-old stated that he would be out for eight weeks, but he was shockingly released by Tony Khan amid the company's first-ever wave of talent cuts in early April.

Fortunately, JD Drake will not be without his Workhorsemen partner for long, as Khan stated days after the release that Henry would be welcomed back to ROH after he'd fully recovered. It seems that time is close at hand, as Henry recently posted a teaser for his return to All Elite Wrestling:

"May 10... We back! #Workhorsemen," Anthony Henry teased on X.

Shortly after that message, Henry pointed out that Collision was coming to Vancouver on May 11, one day after his projected return date:

"I hear @AEW is in Vancouver, British Columbia, the very next day for #AEWCollision. 😉"

Anthony Henry points out ironic coincidence after his AEW release

It goes without saying that ROH star Anthony Henry was upset after he was cut early this month. He joined the likes of Jose the Assistant and Stu Grayson in the wave of releases.

Shortly after he got the news that he had been cut, the Workhorsemen star took to social media to point out that his tag team's t-shirt was among the top sellers for the previous week:

"Oh, the irony..." he wrote.

Anthony Henry, along with his partner JD Drake, are popular stars in ROH's tag team division. The two have even been featured on Saturday Night Collision in the past, facing top teams like Sting & Darby Allin. Whether he and Drake will be promoted to AEW television full-time after his return remains to be seen.