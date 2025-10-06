  • home icon
Insane stat about Jon Moxley's WWE run as Dean Ambrose comes to light

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:10 GMT
Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Before becoming one of AEW's undisputed top names, Jon Moxley ran roughshod over his competition in WWE, where he used to wrestle as Dean Ambrose. An interesting piece of information has now emerged regarding The One True King's run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Moxley had signed a deal with WWE back in 2011, joining the company's developmental territory FCW. He made his iconic main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012 alongside his teammates, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The trio, who soon began to call themselves The Shield, subsequently embarked on a meteoric rise, becoming three of the most popular and significant wrestlers to ever compete in the Stamford-based company.

Unfortunately, Ambrose's WWE tenure did not pan out like his stable-mates', which eventually prompted The Lunatic Fringe's departure from the promotion in 2019. That same year, he reverted to his old Jon Moxley persona, and made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the company's inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing. The Purveyor of Violence has emerged as one of AEW's most consistent top stars over the past six years, and continues to grace the promotion's programming on a weekly basis to this day.

It was recently pointed out that Jon Moxley, whose main roster journey in WWE began on November 18, 2012 and concluded with "The Shield's Final Chapter" on April 21, 2019, has officially surpassed his tenure in the Triple H-led company since his exit from there. The 39-year-old had been contracted to the World Wrestling Entertainment for approximately 2,345 days, and over 2,360 days have passed since he left the globally-renowned brand.

Mox has been open about the creative frustrations and burnout that motivated his departure from the World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019.

Despite managing to defeat Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at All Out : Toronto, the night did not end well for Jon Moxley, who afterwards got jumped by the face-painted star backstage, and even got set on fire by the former TNT Champion. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, the daredevil confronted Mox and The Death Riders wielding a flame-thrower, and challenged the former WWE and AEW Champion to an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream 2025 - a bout that Moxley accepted, and has since been made official.

Match graphic for Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

With his crew now back at full strength with the return of PAC and the addition of Daniel Garcia, it remains to be seen if Mox is going to be able to deal with Allin once and for all later this month.

