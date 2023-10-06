“'Issues arose' huh...” - Cody Rhodes's latest comments about AEW send the internet into a whirlwind

Ahead of his appearance on NXT next week, Cody Rhodes has shared comments about AEW which have the entire wrestling world talking. With a lot to unpack, some fans are focussing on the fact that The American Nightmare will go head-to-head with the promotion he helped start, while others want to dig deeper into a moot point he made about "issues" in Tony Khan's company.

Next week, AEW Dynamite will air on a Tuesday to accommodate for the Major League Baseball season. This means that October 11 will briefly revive the war the promotion had with NXT.

To counteract this, WWE announced several big names to appear on their developmental brand, including Cody Rhodes.

This puts the former AEW EVP in a sticky situation, as he has made several rather disparaging remarks towards NXT in the past, albeit in an on-screen setting. Nonetheless, a fan on X was quick to call this out, calling the entire ordeal "awkward."

Rhodes responded with the following:

"Not really. I enjoyed my time there. Always tried to win, poured my heart in soul into the place, helped create and build it. Issue arose and I left. Much love and respect for many of the folks on that team. Wish them well," he tweeted.

There's a lot to dive into here, the first of which is the overall sentiment of Rhodes responding to this fan in a classy, upstanding fashion while wishing AEW future successes in the process.

However, this statement wasn't good enough for some fans who feel as though this was simply Rhodes' defense after being caught out for supporting a show he once said rather harsh things about.

Then there is the entire mystery around this "issue" Cody Rhodes is referring to. Some X users believe this was a subtle indication toward CM Punk, who has a storied history of locker room disputes.

While fans may never have the answer to this, it most likely won't stop people from speculating. Nonetheless, Cody Rhodes will be in direct competition with AEW next week and fans are in for a memorable night across both shows.

Why is WWE counterprogramming against AEW next week with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, etc.?

It isn't anything unusual for rival companies to try and one-up each other. But many feel as though WWE bringing the big guns like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Asuka for an episode of NXT might be a little excessive. So, what threat does AEW actually pose?

The simple answer is Adam Copeland. The performer formerly known as Edge made his debut for the promotion at WrestleDream and is set to compete in his first-ever AEW match next Tuesday.

Additionally, the program is being marketed as "Title Tuesday," because of the championship matches on offer. This could be a major week for Tony Khan's promotion, and it looks as though WWE is trying its best to deflate the occasion.

Which promotion will come out on top next Tuesday? Sound off in the comments section below.