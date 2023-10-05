Cody Rhodes finally responds to WWE shots he fired in AEW

Cody Rhodes has been enjoying his time in WWE ever since he returned at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare recently took to Twitter to respond to the shots he fired at WWE while working in AEW.

Cody helped create the AEW promotion to go head-to-head against the Stamford-based promotion. His work bore fruits, and the promotion rose to prominence rather quickly after signing many former WWE stars and new blood.

Fans saw Cody Rhodes take shots at his former employer while working in AEW. He would often target the largest wrestling promotion during his promos to make his intentions clear.

However, he decided to leave Tony Khan's promotion and rejoin WWE soon after in 2022. The decision proved to be a good one, as he has now become a main eventer for the company and is one of the top guys on the roster.

Fans recently took to Twitter to post clips of Cody taking shots at the company during his time in the rival promotion. The American Nightmare has now responded to the fans, saying that he enjoyed his time with his former employer and did everything he could to make it better.

He ended his statement by saying that he has respect for those who are still working there.

"Not really. I enjoyed my time there. Always tried to win, poured my heart in soul into the place, helped create and build it. Issue arose and I left. Much love and respect for many of the folks on that team. Wish them well," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is looking to finish the story and win his first world championship in the Stamford-based promotion. He is among the top contenders to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes will be on WWE NXT next week to go against AEW

It's no secret that AEW went head-to-head with NXT when it initially kicked off. Many believe that NXT could not stay on top of the competition and switched to Tuesday nights for that reason.

The two show’s programming has clashed on a couple of occasions since AEW is sometimes pushed back to Tuesday. Next week, the two brands will go head-to-head on Tuesday night again.

This has prompted WWE to fire on all cylinders and book some big main roster stars to appear on the show. On Tuesday, John Cena and Paul Heyman will be present for the match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

Asuka will also face Roxanne Perez in a singles match on the show. That’s not all, as Cody Rhodes is set to appear for a big announcement on NXT.

This will be a major factor that could help the Stamford-based promotion draw in better ratings compared to AEW, where Edge will make his in-ring debut for the company as Adam Copeland.

