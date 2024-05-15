"It messes up a lot of stuff" - Bryan Danielson opens up on his appearances on non-AEW shows

Bryan Danielson is widely proclaimed by fans as one of the best technical wrestlers in the business. Since joining AEW, he has been flaunting his skills that were rather restricted in WWE.

The American Dragon joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and has been a major asset to the show since then. Unfortunately, Bryan's contract expires this year and he plans to retire from full-time wrestling after this year. He recently revealed that his contract was up before All In 2024. He also wrestles a limited number of shows lately.

While speaking with Casual Conversations With The Classic, the 42-year-old star revealed that he doesn't do more stuff outside of AEW as he is a father now, which took priority now, ahead of pro-wrestling. Also, any injury he suffers could hurt many aspects in AEW.

"It's hard for me to do independent shows right now just with how my schedule is and being a dad of two kids. I place being a father as more important than my wrestling. So when you keep track of your priorities, it's like okay, I'm already gone X amount of time. Do I want to be gone more time so I can do this independent show that's essentially just fun for me? [My wife] Brie, I don't want to say she got upset at me, but she was questioning me (...) But doing independent shows, also from a Tony Khan perspective, if I get hurt doing an independent show, it messes up a lot of stuff," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Bryan Danielson will be at Double or Nothing

The American Dragon was absent for weeks following his match with Will Ospreay at Dynasty. He finally returned to Dynamite a couple of weeks ago.

The Elite and Jack Perry will face FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson in an Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing.

It remains to be seen who will face Bryan Danielson in his final match.

