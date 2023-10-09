"It's not their company anymore" - WWE could be forced to bring back 29-time champion, according to Disco Inferno

Vince McMahon is no longer the majority stakeholder of WWE, which is why Disco Inferno thinks the door isn't fully closed on a potential CM Punk return.

The Straight Edge Superstar's AEW firing has once again given rise to rumors of his WWE comeback for the first time in almost a decade. The Stamford-based company also appears to be fueling those speculations, as several CM Punk references have been made in recent weeks.

Latest reports have indicated that the 44-year-old wrestling stalwart's return at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago is a "safe bet" at this point. However, given CM Punk's tumultuous time in AEW and his rocky relationship with WWE over the years, fans have been pondering whether the sports entertainment juggernaut would consider bringing him back.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted the Endeavor would have the final say on CM Punk's return, not Vince McMahon or Triple H, as the McMahon family no longer holds the majority of the controlling interest in the company:

"It's not their company anymore. Endeavor [hold] 51%. So if the Endeavor people want [CM] Punk like, they can't say no because they have 49% stake and Endeavor is 51%, so I'm thinking like, you know, maybe Endeavor's pushing for this. He's got a good relationship with them [because of UFC] (...) It's a pretty clear metric. The guy has like 100,000 fans on television who will follow CM Punk, and your numbers will go up when he is on TV," Inferno said.

The WCW veteran added:

"There's obviously value in that, and then from a metric standpoint, they're looking like hey, "This guy's, you know, we're gonna sell out. We can raise the ticket price in Chicago and do bigger houses. We could make some money off this guy, right?" (5:25 - 6:38)

Konnan is optimistic about seeing CM Punk back in WWE

CM Punk spent almost a decade in WWE, and it's no secret that those were the most successful years of his illustrious career.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that CM Punk's potential WWE return opens the door to a lot of compelling angles with the likes of Triple H, with whom he had a sordid history:

"They have a great thing in CM Punk that they don't have in Jade Cargill, and just like they have a great thing in Cody. They have a past together, so the story tells itself. He could join Cody as part of the thing from AEW, he could go back to getting in Hunter's [Triple H] face again, like he did before. He already has a history there."

Earlier today, the 29-time champion dropped a cryptic tease on his Instagram story amid WWE rumors. Only time will tell whether these hints will lead to his blockbuster comeback to the promotion after nine years.

