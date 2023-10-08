WWE Universe confident controversial legend is returning for the first time in over 9 years after possible reference at Fastlane 2023

Last night at Fastlane, Seth Rollins stood tall over Shinsuke Nakamura, with his WWE World Heavyweight Championship draped over his shoulder.

However, before the camera stopped rolling, Corey Graves subtly made another CM Punk reference, at least in the eyes of many fans. As The Visionary was basking in his glory, the 39-year-old said the champion is "Living life on the edge of a lightning bolt."

Some fans thought it was a direct reference to The Straight Edge Superstar, who once posted a similar caption on Instagram to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his alliance with Paul Heyman.

Earlier this week, fans caught Graves referencing CM Punk when he uttered, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making the world forget that he existed," to hype up Seth Rollins' feud during SmackDown.

However, Corey Graves later clarified that he simply used a quote from the movie "The Usual Suspects." He once again rejected the claim, saying he was quoting Dusty Rhodes, not CM Punk.

WWE Universe, however, is under the impression that Corey Graves has been fueling speculation of The Second City Saint's return to the global juggernaut. And why not? Michael Cole called Seth Rollins a “Manipulator” and “Puppet Master" on RAW, which was an excerpt from CM Punk's iconic pipebomb in ROH.

Is CM Punk really coming back to WWE?

CM Punk has been heavily linked with a potential WWE return ever since Tony Khan fired him from AEW, following an infamous backstage altercation at All In. According to a recent report, the company feels it's a "safe bet" that The Second City Saint will be at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago this year.

However, there have been some rumblings about Punk allegedly having backstage heat, and would need to mend fences with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Rollins has called out Punk on numerous occasions, dubbing him a "locker room cancer." With recent references seemingly directed at the Chicago native, one may wonder whether a potential feud with The Visionary is on the cards ahead of Survivor Series.

