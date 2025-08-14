  • home icon
"It's Disgusting," "They Are Worried and a Bit Scared"- Fans Erupt in Anger After WWE Reportedly Wants to End AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:24 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan. [Image via AEW YouTube]

Recent reports suggest that WWE wants to end AEW. Since this report surfaced, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the matter.

WWE and AEW have been at loggerheads ever since the Jacksonville-based promotion was launched in 2019. Over the years, the rivalry between these two promotions has intensified, with Tony Khan even claiming that the global juggernaut has been trying to sabotage All Elite Wrestling. Lately, WWE has scheduled some of its events around the same time as AEW's pay-per-views.

For example, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut hosted NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event XL, and Evolution during All In: Texas weekend last month. This wasn't the first time that this happened, and it certainly wouldn't be the last, as Forbidden Door 2025 is slated to clash with NXT Heatwave on August 24. According to reports, World Wrestling Entertainment is also set to schedule a premium live event during All Out weekend next month.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer said that WWE wants to end AEW, claiming that it wants TNA Wrestling to become the second-biggest promotion. According to Dave, the Stamford-based company doesn't want Tony Khan to secure a new TV deal, which would make him more profitable than he already is.

"[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box, and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable; the number will make him incredibly profitable, and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract," he said on Wrestling Observer Radio.
Since this report came out, fans have taken to X to express their anger.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Fans react to Dave Meltzer&#039;s latest claims. [Images via Cultaholic Wrestling]
Fans react to Dave Meltzer's latest claims. [Images via Cultaholic Wrestling]

Tony Khan wanted Dutch Mantell to join AEW

Since the launch of AEW in 2019, Tony Khan has been on a hiring spree to recruit some of the best talents from around the world in hopes of keeping up with WWE. Hence, when the company signed Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger) during its initial days, Tony Khan also wanted to hire Dutch Mantell, who was his manager in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Dutch Mantell recalled how Tony Khan called him after Jake Hager joined All Elite Wrestling and asked if he was interested in coming to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"One day, I am sitting at home, and my phone rings, and it was Tony Khan. And he says, 'Calling in, checking on you.'" Mantell said. "He says, 'You know we got Swagger here; would you have any interest in coming and being with us for a while? And of course, I said, 'Yeah, I have an interest.'"

It will be interesting to see if WWE succeeds in its mission of ending AEW.

