"It's insanity" - Ric Flair gets brutally honest on AEW and WWE competing

Wrestling veteran Ric Flair recently opened up about his thoughts on the stiff competition between AEW and WWE.

AEW has managed to establish itself as a credible competitor against the Stamford-based Promotion over the last few years. With multiple ex-WWE stars jumping ship to join Tony Khan's roster, it has not been too difficult for the company to gain legitimacy. However, it is hard to deny that the All Elite product's quality has significantly declined in the last few months, owing to several setbacks.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that the Stamford-based Promotion has found its footing again after months of instability. This has lead to them unquestionably surpassing Tony Khan's Promotion:

"WWE right now is in such a hot position where everything’s clicking on such a positive note. It’s insanity. Everything is just boom, boom, boom. It’s incredible. They’re not missing a beat, and I don’t even hear people talk about AEW, and I’m pretty easy to find. I watch it, but when the WWE gets themselves on a roll like this, it just seems like everything else just pales in comparison. I’m not taking anything away from AEW. It’s just, when [WWE] is clicking like this, between Roman and ‘The Queen’, and the stuff with Becky and Bayley is really good, and Sami Zayn and The Usos, these kids, they’ve all been on top." (H/T: Fightful)

The WWE Legend recently spoke about comparisons between Kenny Omega and himself

The wrestling community has always seen Kenny Omega as one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. However, Jake Roberts' recent comments about the Cleaner being the best there is today have generated a massive discussion on the topic.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Flair conceded that Kenny Omega was indeed a talented star:

"If anybody would know it would be me because I’ve wrestled everybody and I’m telling you Shawn Michaels, he and Ricky Steamboat I’m telling you—smooth, ring general, could go both ways—but Kenny Omega is a great wrestler make no mistake.” [48:32 - 48:56]

As of now, Kenny Omega is involved in an AEW storyline alongside the Young Bucks. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

