"It’s a no-brainer" - Bully Ray on the possibility of 7-time WWE World Tag Team Champions reuniting in AEW

AEW has one of the biggest rosters in pro wrestling, and many fans clamor for dream matches between the stars. Now that they've signed Adam Copeland, Bully Ray believes it's only a matter of time before he teams up with Christian Cage.

Copeland and Cage initially broke into WWE as a tag team during the Attitude Era and quickly became champions. Edge & Christian's legendary feud with The Hardys Boyz and The Dudley Boyz is what put them on the map.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the fan outpouring to see Adam Copeland and Christian Cage face The Hardys again.

“It’s a no-brainer that wrestling fans would like to see Edge and Christian on the same page again and I think wrestling fans are going to be clamoring for the day that they can see Edge and Christian standing across the ring from The Hardys one more time..."

Bully Ray continued:

"You don’t have to get to that for quite some time — to think that you have that in your back pocket and you can play that hand in a year down the road, provided everyone stays healthy.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

The WWE Hall of Famer also recently commented on Copeland's AEW debut and explained what he felt was lacking in the segment.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Before his AEW debut, Adam Copeland seriously considered retirement

While he was forced to retire back in 2011, Copeland managed to return in 2020 and had a highly praised run in WWE. By all means, this could have been the perfect place to end his career, and many believed that would be the case.

According to The Rated-R Superstar, even he believed that it was a valid option. Here's what the former WWE Champion said during his recent interview with CBSSports:

"As I got closer to the end of the deal, retirement was a very, very real option. It was not off the table. I really sat with the idea of retirement because I truly thought like, 'Man, WWE gave me that night. I don't know how that gets topped.' And that's still in my brain.” (H/T: CBSSports).

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Adam Copeland stated that he considers his final WWE match in Toronto a sendoff to his Edge character. However, he does look forward to top that match in AEW.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.