Jack Perry acknowledges infamous CM Punk incident with a huge surprise at AEW All In

Jack Perry defended the AEW TNT Championship at the second annual All In pay-per-view, but the shocking finish and post-match angle were not the most controversial happenings. Perry acknowledged his infamous incident with CM Punk, and the thunderous Wembley Stadium crowd had fun with the reference.

Triple H was not the only WWE Superstar referenced during All In. Today's big event saw Perry retain the AEW TNT Championship over Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. The brutal in-ring action included Allin's skateboard and Perry's bag of glass shards.

The Scapegoat dumped the glass out in the middle of the ring and acknowledged the symbolism and how "real glass" was related to his infamous AEW All In 2023 incident with Punk. Fans then chanted, "Go cry me a river!" and "F**k CM Punk!" to keep the reference going.

Perry's powerbomb onto the glass was blocked as Allin back-dropped him onto the shards instead. The action continued in and out of the ring until Perry tied the 31-year-old's ankles together and launched him off the stage, through tables on the floor. He was then placed inside a body bag, and dumped into the coffin at ringside.

The challenger kept fighting until the champion nailed a knee strike. Perry spat in Allin's face and closed the coffin lid to win the bout and retain the title. The bigger news coming out of the title defense was the post-match angle with The Elite and Sting.

Perry won the vacant AEW TNT Championship on June 30 at Forbidden Door by winning a Six-Man Ladder Match. This was just his second title defense after he retained over Marko Stunt in an Open Challenge on the July 6 Collision episode.

