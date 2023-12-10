Jake Roberts hates his last-ever match with Sting: "Tickle Your A$$ with a Feather would have been fine" (Exclusive)

Jake Roberts recently opened up about the disdain he has for his infamous match with Sting from over three decades ago, admitting that the match was doomed from the beginning, and Roberts even provided some alternative stipulations that could have worked better.

At WCW Halloween Havoc 1992, 'The Icon' and 'The Snake' squared off in a Coal Miner's Glove match. If that match type does not ring a bell, it's probably because it has since been abandoned by almost all promotions. This would be the two Hall of Famer's last one-on-one bout on a big stage, although they did continue their feud on the house show circuit.

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roberts said the following:

“Well, we were given the worst damn match of all – a Coal Miner’s Glove match. [...] They put a coal miner’s glove on a pole in the corner. Anybody who knows Jake ‘The Snake’ knows Jake ‘The Snake’ ain’t climbing no damn pole. Not gonna happen. So Sting was the only one that climbed the pole. But I thought it was very anti-climatic, you know, for us and that we should have been given a much better match. [...] A Cage Match would have been fine. A Bullrope Match would have been fine. Tickle Your A$$ with a Feather would have been fine. I don’t know.” [04:44 onwards]

The Shockmaster cuts a promo on Sting

Fred Ottman enjoyed a successful career in the pro wrestling business under many monikers. As Tugboat and Typhoon, he was a marauding big man. As The Shockmaster, he is best remembered for his rather unfortunate debut.

Nonetheless, with Sting's retirement looming, Ottman took the time to congratulate his friend on an excellent career and even cut a promo directed at The Icon, all in good fun, of course.

"Let me tell you something, Stinger, you better put a double coat of paint tonight, and when you come down from the ceiling to come into the ring, well, brother, look at what you're going to get me! In my prime, okay? I'm kicking a**, taking names, and I'm coming for you. With all due respect, Stinger, be very, very aware because it's going to be your last match, and I'll be the one delivering the blows." [1:20 - 2:23]

The 64-year-old's final match is set to take place at AEW Revolution 2024, with his last-ever opponent still yet to be revealed.

