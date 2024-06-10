Jeff Hardy spotted with WWE Hall of Famer and legend amid AEW departure rumors

Jeff Hardy was recently spotted with a 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee amid his absence from AEW programming. Matt Hardy and Jeff attended an event on June 8 and shared a video on social media.

The WWE Hall of Famer and legend in question is Bull Nakano. Besides her iconic run in Japan, Nakano is also known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion and WCW between 1994 and 1996. In April 2024, the 56-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Alundra Blayze.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is currently signed to AEW but has not been on TV since his match against Sammy Guevara in February 2024. Amid his absence, there have been rumors that The Charismatic Enigma may depart the Tony Khan-led promotion after his contract expires.

Trending

On Instagram, Matt Hardy shared a video featuring Bull Nakano and Jeff Hardy from the River City Wrestling Con. He also sent a message to Nakano.

"Great to meet the legendary @bull__nakano today at @rcwcofficial. PS - Be still when you’re posing for a photo cause it might be a video 😆," wrote Matt in the post's caption.

Matt Hardy confirmed Jeff Hardy's AEW contract status

Amid widespread speculation about Jeff Hardy's AEW future, Matt Hardy shared some details about his brother's contract.

On his Extreme Life podcast, Matt disclosed that Jeff had been cleared by doctors and was waiting to make his AEW comeback. The Broken One added that the former WWE Champion's deal was set to conclude around mid-June.

“He’s been clear, he’s just sitting at home waiting on the call. Unlike me, he’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen he just kind of waits on [sic] someone to call him. He [is] sitting at home, just waiting on that phone call, jumping on the trampoline up and down with the dumbbells. But yeah, he’s got till like mid-June or so I think, and then his deal is up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not re-signing. Who knows?”

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy has been appearing in TNA Wrestling following his All Elite Wrestling exit. Will Jeff follow in his footsteps and join the Nashville-based company? Only time will tell.

Do you think Jeff will leave AEW soon? Hit the discuss button and share your predictions.