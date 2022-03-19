"It could be done so much better now" – Jeff Hardy teases the return of one of his famous gimmicks to AEW

Jeff Hardy recently reunited with his brother Matt in AEW. While The Hardys are just beginning their AEW run, the two have a long history in wrestling.

The brothers began wrestling in their late teens and have followed each other through multiple promotions. Together, the two have had numerous gimmick changes and have complemented each other.

During Jeff's appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the younger brother opened up about his past gimmicks. One of his most notable personas in TNA Wrestling was Willow. The star revealed he's open to bringing this gimmick back while in AEW and could improve on it:

“Willow’s a thing that I did do in TNA for a while, and, like, it could be done so much better now. And hopefully, it will before it’s all said and done. Just doing that, I was so scared. Because Willow was my jam back in the day, my main character.” (H/T - Ringside News)

It could signal Jeff Hardy's plans to have a singles run. Fans will have to be patient as the brothers are only starting to get back into action.

Jeff Hardy says leaving WWE felt right in the moment

During the same podcast, Jeff Hardy opened up about what led to him leaving WWE and signing with AEW:

“It felt right in the moment. I wasn’t trying to get released! I was there all day for nothing, and I thought, ‘Why am I even here?’ You know? I was so excited to be a part of it, but I just wasn’t involved. Not just at Sumerslam, but, like, ‘Why am I even still here in WWE? What’s my purpose?’ Because it didn’t feel like I had much of one.” (H/T - Sportskeeda)

Jeff Hardy seems far more optimistic about his future in AEW than with WWE.

