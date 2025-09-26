  • home icon
Jeff Jarrett gives urgent advice to Andrade after his WWE firing

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:24 GMT
Jeff Jarrett (left) / Andrade El Idolo (right) [Image Credits: AEW
Jeff Jarrett (left) / Andrade El Idolo (right) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Andrade El Idolo parted ways with WWE once again earlier this month. Now, AEW personality Jeff Jarrett has shared some words of advice for the former NXT Champion.

After finishing up his All Elite Wrestling run with a loss to Miro at Worlds End 2023, Andrade returned to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble. Following his comeback, the luchador was initially slotted into a feud with The Judgement Day. He later engaged in an acclaimed rivalry with Carmelo Hayes, and unsuccessfully pursued the United States Championship. He also failed to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match both in 2024 and in 2025, although he did enjoy a brief run with the Speed Championship.

More recently, Andrade was teaming with Rey Fenix, and the duo attempted to unseat The Wyatt Sicks in a Six Pack TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam Sunday last month. This turned out to be El Idolo's last match for the sports entertainment juggernaut, as it was revealed earlier this month that the star had made his exit from the company. Recent reports on the subject have claimed that the 35-year-old's departure stemmed from disciplinary issues.

Speaking on the subject of Andrade El Idolo's WWE exit on the My World podcast, AEW personality and veteran Jeff Jarrett showered praise on the Mexican grappler, while also emphasizing that the latter had to take responsibility for his conduct, citing his prior backstage issues.

"I've said it on this podcast multiple times...[Andrade] has incredible athletic ability...He's got an aura. He works his a** off... He won't be the first, and he won't be the last that comes in with a boatload of potential...It starts with the man in the mirror."
Jarrett continued:

"I've certainly been there... I hope nothing but the best for the guy and that he pulls his nose up...When you're escorted from a building? No bueno.... Wake up today, and figure out 'Let me look at my role in every set of circumstances that's taken place'... Fail to plan, plan to fail...You gotta be better," said Jarrett. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]
Andrade El Idolo's first post-WWE exit appearance has been announced

Fans are still discussing WWE letting go of Andrade El Idolo around two weeks ago, arguing that his latest stint in the promotion failed to deliver. Some time earlier, it was announced that the former AEW star will be featured at The Crash Lucha Libre's October 3 show in Tijuana.

El Idolo will furthermore be in action at House of Glory's upcoming November 15 event Superclash in Bretwood, NY.

