Jeff Jarrett makes surprising revelation about star’s obsession with AEW World Championship

A top star from AEW has declared his intention of regaining the company's top prize: the World Heavyweight Championship. Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett has offered insight on what drives the talent in question, who is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Double J and MJF have been at loggerheads since the Hall of Famer refused the former AEW World Champion's help in capturing the title in exchange for Friedman being granted a match for his Triple B. After Jon Moxley and The Death Riders cost Jarrett his match against Claudio Castagnoli for a World Title opportunity last week, Friedman marched down to the ring and battered The Last Outlaw with his diamond ring, leaving him with a smug parting shot.

On the latest edition of his My World podcast, Jarrett indicated that he may be undeterred in pursuing the World Championship.

“That is, in my world, pardon the pun, I am a contracted AEW talent, and I believe every male talent should have a goal. No matter what it may be, kind of the eyes on the prize, and that’s still the goal. But I’m gonna kind of jump off into this because I’ve obviously had a lot of time to think over the last, I’ll say 48 hours."

The 57-year-old then went on to shed more personal light on his storyline rivalry with MJF, his desire to regain the belt he lost to Samoa Joe at the end of 2023, and Friedman's status as a "one-hit wonder."

But look, if you guys think that MJF, if you think this is strictly storyline purposes, you don’t know MJF. Go ask him, maybe more importantly, go ask the people around him how fixated he is on the AEW World Title. Does he truly believe he could be a one-hit wonder? There’s no doubt in my mind. I got that from him. Just the off-handed talks that I’ve had with him through the last year or so," Jarrett said. [H/T - Fightful]

It seems like a singles bout between Jarrett and MJF may be imminent.

MJF on the cusp of feuding with one of Jeff Jarrett's recent AEW rivals?

On the January 22 episode of Dynamite in Knoxville, MJF interrupted a scheduled match to send an ominous prediction and warning to Jeff Jarrett ahead of his bout against Claudio Castagnoli. This led to a confrontation between Friedman and Hangman Adam Page, the star whose match The Salt of the Earth had disrupted. MJF left the ring upon being asked to by The Cowboy, who then squashed his opponent for a quick win.

Page ran into Friedman again last week during his apparent backstage search for Swerve Strickland. It appears that AEW may be building up to the first singles bout between MJF and The Hangman in over five years.

Adam Page, incidentally, had several backstage and in-ring clashes with Jeff Jarrett last year.

