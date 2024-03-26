Jeff and Matt Hardy leaving AEW to return to WWE at WrestleMania 40 in a massive angle discussed by WCW veteran 

Multi-time tag team champions Jeff and Matt Hardy could depart from AEW and return to WWE for WrestleMania 40 in a major angle, according to WCW veteran Disco Inferno.

The former Team Xtreme are hailed as legends for their groundbreaking performances in WWE. The Hardys are currently signed with AEW, although Matt Hardy's contract with the promotion is reportedly set to run out at the end of this month.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed Matt and Jeff Hardy's potential WWE return ahead of the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title on WrestleMania XL. The Hardys once shocked the WWE Universe by returning to the promotion on The Show of Shows in 2017.

Inferno shared the view that the former World Tag Team Champions would be taken care of by the Triple H-led promotion.

"They'll produce TV in WWE if they show up. They'll produce the spots which protects them and gets them a huge pop. They'll get whatever mileage of The Hardy Boyz that they can and they'll set them up for success," said Inferno. [1:40 - 1:55]

Konnan would chime in as well by saying that they are legends in WWE.

"And bro, they're legends in that company, you know. That's where they were born," Konnan said. [1:55 - 2:00]

Former WWE star Matt Hardy broke his silence on attending Monday Night RAW

Matt Hardy made headlines recently by being in attendance at the PNC Arena for the March 18, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. The North Carolina native's appearance at the venue has resulted in widespread conjecture regarding his status with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star recently broke his silence regarding his appearance on RAW. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he and his wife, Reby Sky, had been invited to the arena by the latter's friend, leading to the "innocent" visit.

"Raleigh is just a few miles from the Hardy compound, everyone knows that. They had a suite, which they always have over at the PNC, which is the arena in Raleigh. They invited Reby over to the deal and said, 'Hey, you want to come hang out? There's free food, there's this, whatever. We'd like to see you...' While I was there, the skybox, the suite, was pretty open in the front, and yes, I did get recognized. People started forming a line to take photos with me and whatnot... My wife went to hang out and I was there. It was a very innocent thing at the end of the day," said Hardy. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Matt Hardy has not yet confirmed whether he has re-signed with AEW. The AEW star revealed that he is having talks with Tony Khan on the subject.

