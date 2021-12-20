"Danielson shut Ric down" – Former WWE manager addresses Ric Flair's comments about Bryan Danielson

Jim Cornette recently shared his disagreement with Ric Flair's comments about AEW star Bryan Danielson that blew up the internet.

The Nature Boy stirred up controversy when he termed The American Dragon an "okay" in-ring worker on a recent episode of his podcast, Wooooo Nation Uncensored. Furthermore, Ric Flair also said that Bryan Danielson is nowhere close to Kenny Omega's level.

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Ric Flair on Bryan Danielson: “He’s a hell of a performer, I don’t see him as being Kenny Omega. As a babyface, he’s not Ricky Steamboat. As a heel, he’s not me. If that pisses people off, they have to live with history" Ric Flair on Bryan Danielson: “He’s a hell of a performer, I don’t see him as being Kenny Omega. As a babyface, he’s not Ricky Steamboat. As a heel, he’s not me. If that pisses people off, they have to live with history" https://t.co/kOzvvbs1d0

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran lashed out at Flair over the comments. Cornette said that mere hours after the WWE Hall of Famer made the statement, Bryan Danielson went out and had one of the best matches in AEW history against Hangman Page.

Jim Cornette added that Danielson shut Ric Flair down and forced him to take his words back with his performance without uttering a single word:

"History is, 24 hours after Ric's comments came out, Bryan Danielson went out and had the best title match in AEW's history and did something Kenny Omega couldn't do with Hangman Page because this match was tons better. So Danielson shut Ric down by going an hour and wrestling the best AEW World Title match since the company was founded and, honestly, the best TV match in years. So Bryan Danielson just went 'take that back Ric!,' and proved him wrong without saying a word."

Ric Flair heaped praise on Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page's match

Hours after his controversial statements, the 16-time world champion took to Twitter to lavish massive praise on Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page. Ric Flair tweeted that The American Dragon and the AEW Champion set a new bar with their epic 60-minute time-limit draw.

He added that the wrestling world could learn from the efforts put in by Danielson and Hangman Page in their match.

It'll be interesting to see if Flair addresses the backlash to his comments and clears his stance on the upcoming episode of his podcast.

