Jim Cornette reveals why CM Punk's AEW debut was the biggest moment of his career

Legendary manager Jim Cornette recently stated that no wrestler could ever create buzz and anticipation like CM Punk did when he returned to professional wrestling on Saturday night.

Jim Cornette, well-known for his critical remarks over AEW, was impressed with how CM Punk's return angle panned out.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling manager credited CM Punk's special mystique for keeping a low profile and lessening appearances helped him make his return the biggest of all time. He added that John Cena and The Rock wouldn't be able to recreate the same magic, given how frequently they show up in Hollywood:

"So in public, Yeah, it has to be because that is, this is proof he did something that nobody else has done. He was able to sell out an NBA building on the rumor of just his appearance there. He stayed away, and that's what, that's why I was gonna say earlier, even the guys who come back, if Cena comes back, but he comes back from the movies he comes back from TV shows. I've seen more of John Cena over the last five years accidentally than when I was watching the wrestling business and he was on Wrestling because he's on everything. Um, The Rock, obviously, people go batsh*t insane. You know, if he were to come back, and hopefully he'll do that WrestleMania with Reigns, and that'll be a big thing, but he's everywhere. Punk has done a few of these, you know, TV shows and films, etc. But he's a quiet man," Jim Cornette said.

Most of the time, wrestlers make cameo appearances when they're partially retired. CM Punk stayed away from any wrestling promotions for over seven years.

CM Punk himself revealed that WWE made him mentally and physically sick and if it weren't for fans and AEW higher-ups, he wouldn't have stepped foot inside the squared circle.

CM Punk will be in Milwaukee for next week's AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will now be gearing up for his first wrestling match since 2014!

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will be a delight for fans as CM Punk will be making his first appearance on the show. Given the brief staredown between Darby Allin and CM Punk at Rampage, both men could meet face to face in the ring next week.

There couldn't have been a better first opponent for the former WWE superstar than Darby Allin.

Since All Out will be emanating from Chicago, fans will be rooting for CM Punk to win his first match back in the wrestling business.

