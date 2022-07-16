"Somebody may be wanting a Hall of Fame induction" - Wrestling Legend slams 6-time WWE World Champion for comments on Vince McMahon's recent allegations

Pro-Wrestling personality Jim Cornette gave his take on AEW star Chris Jericho's comments regarding the recent Vince McMahon allegations.

The Wizard appeared on the latest edition of The True Geordie podcast, where he discussed a whole host of topics. When asked about the recent accusations against McMahon, Jericho claimed he wasn't surprised. He added that he doesn't think the 76-year-old will suffer any long-term damage.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said that Chris Jericho is looking for a WWE Hall of Fame Induction or a final run with the global juggernaut.

"Somebody may be wanting a Hall of Fame induction and/or one last run and trying not to close that door...I don't know how they're going to force Vince [McMahon] out. So I don't know how that bad outcome's gonna happen because he's got the stock and everything stacked in his favor. But we can't say nothing's gonna happen, or this is not gonna be a big deal, or it's not gonna affect anything. Chris is downplaying it because he still wants a place to go after Tony Khan has an Adderall-induced stroke or heart attack or whatever. But to downplay that in that way, no," said Cornette. (2:12-3:14)

WWE reportedly issued an internal memo following the latest allegations against Vince McMahon

Shortly after, The Wall Street Journal stated that Vince McMahon allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to four women formerly affiliated with WWE. This was to cover up the scandals, the company reportedly issued an internal memo to its employees:

"The Wall Street Journal published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month. We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously...We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have...Thank you."

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE's Vince McMahon paid out $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years, people familiar say on.wsj.com/3yobIut WWE's Vince McMahon paid out $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years, people familiar say on.wsj.com/3yobIut

It is to be noted that McMahon has stepped back from his CEO responsibilities. This followed the initial Wall Street Journal report about WWE investigating a secret $3 million settlement last month. Stephanie McMahon has been named interim chairwoman and CEO.

