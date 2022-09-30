"Do you think WWE is interested in him?" - Wrestling legend thinks Triple H may not sign former AEW World Champion after he went into business for himself

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently questioned Tony Khan's decision to put "Hangman" Adam Page back in the AEW World Championship picture.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy finally earned his shot at reclaiming the coveted prize he lost to CM Punk back at Double or Nothing pay-per-view this year.

He outlasted everyone to win the Golden Ticket battle royale and became the #1 contender during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage last week. Page is now set to challenge Jon Moxley on the October 18 episode of Dynamite, which happens to be in the latter's hometown of Cincinnati.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette lashed out at Mr. Khan for rewarding Page with a title shot after he jeopardized the company's future by going into business for himself a few months ago:

"Tony [Khan] rewards the empty-headed little b**ch that started the chain of events that might be what puts his company out of business with winning the Golden Ticket, so they get a title shot at some goddamn title somewhere sometime. Is it hard now to get a shot at a title in AEW? Because if you have a match, chances are it's gonna be a championship match because they got 18 titles," Cornette said. (1:40)

Cornette also asserted that he doesn't think WWE would be interested in signing him or anyone who works against the company's interests:

"If Page had been smart after he pulled that stunt on live TV in a promo with Punk and didn't get fired. He should have been determined right then, "I've used my get out of jail free card, I better keep my nose clean from this point on out." Because do you think WWE is interested in him? There's no personality there. He's illustrated. He'll go into business for himself on live television at the behest of his little buddies rather than being serious about business. That Tony didn't fire him. He's got to realize this job is the best one he's probably ever going to have," he added. (2:58)

Hangman Page confronted Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page rained on Jon Moxley's parade after he defeated debutant NJPW star Juice Robinson in an AEW title eliminator match.

The two stars stared daggers at each other and nearly exchanged blows before MJF interrupted both from the crowd.

The Salt of the Earth put Moxley and Page on notice by teasing a poker chip cash-in against whoever emerges victorious in their forthcoming match.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

October 18th in Cincinnati

First time ever match

AEW World Title on the line!

#AEWDynamite Jon Moxley vs Hangman PageOctober 18th in CincinnatiFirst time ever matchAEW World Title on the line! Jon Moxley vs Hangman PageOctober 18th in CincinnatiFirst time ever matchAEW World Title on the line!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/Up9pume323

But before Friedman could finish, Wheeler Yuta ambushed the 26-year-old to build up the hype ahead of their singles match next week.

Should MJF outsmart the Blackpool Combat Club member, he will have momentum on his side to cash in his poker chip following the first-ever match between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

