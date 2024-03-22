“John Cena is ALL ELITE” - WWE Universe goes into a frenzy after WWE Superstar’s cryptic post referencing AEW star

Members of the WWE Universe have shared their reactions to a cryptic post by John Cena alluding to AEW and one of its top talents, Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine recently praised The Cenation Leader for his work inside and outside the squared circle. Cena seemed to reciprocate Omega's words of respect when he took to Instagram to post a picture of Kenny from his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Interestingly, the former WWE Champion did not add a caption to the photograph, leading to widespread speculations on social media. Omega himself shared Cena's post in his story, further adding to conjecture regarding a potential showdown between The Cleaner and The Greatest of All Time.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, wrestling fans responded to John Cena referencing the former AEW World Champion on Instagram.

Many users considered the possibility of the former Doctor of Thuganomics jumping ship to AEW. In contrast, others reflected on the prospect of Omega joining the sports entertainment juggernaut and squaring off against Cena, potentially at The Show of Shows.

Fans react to the prospect of John Cena and Kenny Omega in the same promotion on Instagram.

AEW star Kenny Omega commented on WWE legend John Cena's greatness

During a chat on his Twitch stream, Kenny Omega brought up his deep admiration for John Cena and his contributions to the wrestling industry as a performer and as a face of WWE.

The Massachusetts native is renowned for his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and various other ventures.

"But I think he's great. I think he's a great professional wrestler. I think he's done an incredible amount for the business I don't think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. And I think the reason why is because I think Cena, he wasn't doing anything for the sake of some kind of accomplishment or trophy or award, or even for recognition."

The former Bullet Club leader further added:

"Maybe he even lost count of it himself, but for the amount of effort that he has put in to make people's lives better, whether it be the Make-A-Wish stuff, or just fans at the arenas, autograph signings, all that stuff he does. He's a great example for what the face of a company should be, or for the face of an industry should be. So I'm a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he's incredible." [40:52 - 42:06]

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December 2023 due to a severe diverticulitis infection.

