Kenny Omega reacts to John Cena's cryptic post about him

AEW star Kenny Omega is currently on hiatus, but he's still keeping up with the goings-on of the wrestling business. After WWE legend John Cena complimented The Cleaner, he took to Instagram to acknowledge the nod.

Kenny Omega has been absent from the ring since December last year when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis. In his time off, the former AEW World Champion has begun streaming on Twitch, where he plays fighting games and answers questions from fans.

Last week, Omega heaped praise on John Cena, and the 16-time World Champion seemingly acknowledged the comments by posting a picture of Kenny on Instagram today.

Omega quickly shared the post, showcasing the two stars' silent but wholesome mutual respect. Check it out:

Omega shares Cena's post on Instagram stories

What did Kenny Omega say about John Cena on Twitch?

Due to the promotional divide between WWE and AEW, fans will likely never get to see Kenny Omega vs. John Cena in the ring. However, the two are obviously fans of each other's work.

Back in 2017, Cena posted an image of The Cleaner on Instagram shortly after the latter's now-legendary match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11. Last week on his Twitch stream, Omega confirmed he was a huge proponent of Big Match John.

Kenny brought up Cena's attitude and his work outside the ring, especially with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He further claimed that John Cena is a perfect example of what the face of a company should be:

"I think people went out of their way after the fact to say, 'Hey, look at all this stuff John's doing in his off time.' Maybe he even lost count of it himself, but for the amount of effort that he has put in to make people's lives better, whether it be the Make-A-Wish stuff, or just fans at the arenas, autograph signings, all that stuff he does. He's a great example for what the face of a company should be, or for the face of an industry should be. So, I'm a very big proponent of John Cena. I think he's incredible."

Cena has shown respect to other AEW stars in the past, most recently tipping his hat to former AEW World Champion MJF. While it's difficult for talent from rival promotions to interact directly in public, the WWE legend has done his part to enhance the camaraderie within the wrestling industry as a whole.

