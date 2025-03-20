John Cena's viral heel meme referenced by AEW star

One of AEW's top stars had a championship defense on this week's episode of Dynamite. The wrestler in question, Mercedes Mone, shared a triumphant social media post that is somewhat reminiscent of a meme that has grown around John Cena's shocking heel turn.

This week on Monday Night RAW, the Leader of the Cenation lashed out at his fans and haters, blaming them for supposedly disrespecting and exploiting him throughout his career. He did not even spare his most loyal fanbase—young viewers—and went so far as to single out a kid in the audience at Brussels during his rant.

The young audience member in question, especially a photograph of their reaction to Cena's words, soon went viral on social media. Fans quickly made memes out of the former WWE Champion's unexpected character development, focusing on his newfound kayfabe disdain for youngsters.

John Cena's newfound heel attitude was seemingly echoed by Mercedes Mone after her successful TBS Championship defense against Billie Starkz this week on AEW Dynamite. Taking to X/Twitter, The CEO shared a black-and-white edit of a picture of herself on top of the 20-year-old up-and-comer during their match, with a three-word caption.

"F*** them kids," Mercedes captioned the picture.

Mercedes is no stranger to engaging with young fans as a heel, as fans will recall from her interaction with Izzy Moreno during her NXT Takeover: Respect title bout against Bayley many years ago. Billie Starkz, however, is hardly a kid. She is already a seven-year veteran of the sport and a former ROH Women's World TV Champion.

Mercedes Mone's next AEW feud teased?

After her title defense against Billie Starkz, Mercedes Mone was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette on this week's episode of Dynamite. The erstwhile Sasha Banks conceded her opponent's valiant efforts before proceeding to question the competence and qualification of Starkz's trainer, implying she would have served as a better mentor.

Mone was clearly referencing Billie's current mentor and "Minion Overlord," ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Seeds have already been planted for the two former WWE Superstars to feud in AEW, although it remains to be seen when The Fallen Goddess will make her All Elite return to confront The Boss.

