WWE calls out John Cena for harsh treatment on RAW

WWE has called John Cena out once again after his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The wrestling world is still reeling from Cena's vicious promo to kick off Monday's RAW, with the reality of the long-awaited turn hitting home to many longtime Cena fans and his younger fanbase. WWE is attempting to hold the wrestling legend accountable.

Big Match John opened this week's live RAW from Brussels, Belgium. This was Cena's first appearance since aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott to turn on Cody Rhodes on March 1. Cena's fiery words were almost as shocking as the initial turn, and the segment ended up bringing more fan backlash to World Wrestling Entertainment and Netflix. The Undisputed Champion did interrupt, and the two had a heated exchange. Now, there will be a follow-up between the two in one week.

Cena is really doing harm to the children of the WWE Universe, according to a popular narrative making the rounds. One wrestling legend sounded the alarm to Sportskeeda Wrestling on the worst part about heel Cena. While ranting on Monday night, Cena singled out one young boy at ringside. The company's official Instagram account reprimanded Cena over the uncalled-for behavior today.

"Singling that kid out was so uncalled for [face exhaling emoji]," wrote WWE with the video below.

Officials previously released exclusive Cena Farewell Tour merchandise with custom city colors for RAW in Los Angeles, Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, and Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Custom merch for Brussels was made for Monday's RAW, and gear for next week's episode in Glasgow has been released ahead of time.

John Cena set for next week's WWE RAW

Next week's live RAW will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear live

CM Punk will appear live after this week's absence

Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Netflix will air next week's RAW live as it happens, at 4 pm ET instead of the usual timeslot as they did this week. RAW on March 31 from London will air live at 3 pm ET.

