John Cena seemingly pays tribute to popular AEW star

Former WWE World Champion John Cena is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Franchise Player is currently on his WWE Retirement Tour, which will span throughout 2025. He recently competed in the Men's Royal Rumble.

The Cenation Leader is one of the most active stars on social media. Long-time fans are aware of his exploits on Instagram. He is famous for uploading random pictures without explanation, leaving fans to perceive however they want to. A few hours ago, the 16-time World Champion posted a photograph of a young Paul Wight. The AEW star was known as The Big Show when he was signed to the Stamford-based company.

By doing this, it appears the 47-year-old paid tribute to the former WWE World Champion. Cena and Wight are reportedly close friends in real life. The two men have locked horns multiple times in the squared circle.



John Cena is one of Penta's dream opponents

WWE recently signed former AEW star Penta. The masked luchador made his debut in the Stamford-based company on the January 13, 2025, edition of RAW and has already become a fan favorite. He has immense potential, and it appears Triple H has a lot of faith in the 40-year-old.

Cero Miedo was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. During the interaction, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed John Cena and Finn Balor as his dream opponents.

"A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. Because for example with CM Punk I had one match [and] he won; I need revenge. The rematch with him—with Cody, too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta vs. John Cena or Penta vs. Finn Balor,'' he said. [H/T: F4 Wonline]

Penta was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2024. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

