7-foot giant to return to WWE as a heel and cost John Cena the Elimination Chamber match? Looking at the possibility

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour from WWE. The Cenation Leader competed in the men's traditional Royal Rumble match but suffered a heartbreaking elimination in the final moments. However, the 16-time World Champion is determined to win the men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Amid this, there is speculation that Omos could return as a heel and cost John Cena at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Recently, the 7-foot giant appeared in Pro Wrestling NOAH, representing WWE. Before this, his last appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment was on April 5, 2024.

However, as we head down the road to WrestleMania 41, there is a possibility that Omos could return to television after this long hiatus. The reason he might cost John Cena at Elimination Chamber stems from his recent interview, where the Nigerian Giant expressed his desire to face the veteran.

Omos pointed out that he is in for a match against Cena during his retirement tour, as Cena has previously clashed with big men like Umaga, The Great Khali, Big Show, and The Undertaker.

However, the 7-foot giant declared he would take a shot at Cena and retire him. This suggests that the former RAW Tag Team Champion is fully intent on destroying the Cenation Leader if they come face-to-face. One potential way to set up their feud could be at Elimination Chamber 2025, where the Nigerian Giant could return and cost Cena, igniting a dream rivalry between them.

A match between Cena and Omos would be a great way to reintroduce the giant to WWE television. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how things unfold at Elimination Chamber 2025, as Cena gets one more chance to earn a world title shot at the Showcase of the Immortals this year.

John Cena could be in a massive match at WrestleMania 41 despite WWE Royal Rumble loss

According to the legendary star Bully Ray, John Cena will still compete in a massive match at WrestleMania 41 despite losing the traditional Royal Rumble match. The multi-time Tag Team Champion predicted that Cena would emerge victorious in the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025. Following this huge win, Cena will clash with Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match.

As of now, Jey Uso has yet to officially decide on his WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent. If the YEET Master chooses Gunther, then the 16-time World Champion will automatically be left with Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania opponent after his potential Elimination Chamber victory.

Furthermore, the legendary star also believes that if this match happens, a passing of the torch moment could take place at the Show of Shows this year between Cena and Rhodes.

